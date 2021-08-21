Previous
A final honor by danette
Yesterday, we buried my uncle. As a WW II vet, the Marines were out to play Taps and gift my aunt the flag. While I wish I could have gotten a cleaner photo, I was trying to be unobtrusive. My cousin will be happy to have this photo, though.
Danette Thompson

@danette
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Nothing touches me more than a military send off. It's a beautiful shot.
August 22nd, 2021  
