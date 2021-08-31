Sign up
Photo 2681
Orchids
A gift from my son a number of years ago. Now that I have planted them outside in a tree, they have bloomed twice!
31st August 2021
31st Aug 21
3
1
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
2907
photos
137
followers
134
following
734% complete
View this month »
2674
2675
2676
2677
2678
2679
2680
2681
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
31st August 2021 6:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
orchids
Allison Williams
ace
Beautiful color and pattern
August 31st, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Gorgeous color!
September 1st, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
Interesting pattern to the pedals.
September 1st, 2021
