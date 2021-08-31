Previous
A gift from my son a number of years ago. Now that I have planted them outside in a tree, they have bloomed twice!
31st August 2021 31st Aug 21

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
Allison Williams ace
Beautiful color and pattern
August 31st, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Gorgeous color!
September 1st, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Interesting pattern to the pedals.
September 1st, 2021  
