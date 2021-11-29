Sign up
Photo 2744
Hillsboro Lighthouse
It was finally funded in 1902 for an amount of $45,000. In the early years, the light would direct the sun to the Everglades and cause fires. Oops. They fixed that!
29th November 2021
29th Nov 21
Danette Thompson
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
2737
2738
2739
2740
2741
2742
2743
2744
Tags
florida
,
lighthouse
,
hillsboro
,
pomopano
