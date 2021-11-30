Previous
Next
Hawk by danette
Photo 2745

Hawk

I saw a hawk drop out of our neighbor's tree. He had something on the ground, but I couldn't tell what it was.
30th November 2021 30th Nov 21

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
752% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise