Photo 2802
Can you hear the quiet?
The stillness only interrupted by the bird and the jumping fish.
I thank you all for helping my photo of the fisherman get on the TT this week!
4th February 2022
Danette Thompson
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
7
2
2
365
NIKON D7500
30th January 2022 8:26am
water
bird
everglades
I can hear it! Beautiful shot.
February 4th, 2022
Gerasimos Georg.
amazing landscape!
fav
February 4th, 2022
