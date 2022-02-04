Previous
Can you hear the quiet? by danette
Can you hear the quiet?

The stillness only interrupted by the bird and the jumping fish.
I thank you all for helping my photo of the fisherman get on the TT this week!
Danette Thompson

Mags ace
I can hear it! Beautiful shot.
February 4th, 2022  
Gerasimos Georg.
amazing landscape!
fav
February 4th, 2022  
