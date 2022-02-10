Sign up
Photo 2807
Soaring
Love a Great Blue Heron in flight. They are so elegant.
10th February 2022
10th Feb 22
4
4
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
2800
2801
2802
2803
2804
2805
2806
2807
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
30th January 2022 8:02am
bird
,
sunrise
,
florida
,
everglades
,
greatblueheron
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous capture
February 9th, 2022
Diana
ace
Awesome capture!
February 9th, 2022
Mags
ace
What a beautiful shot!
February 9th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Excellent capture and great tones.
February 9th, 2022
