Photo 2821
Like a rocket
The Pie Billed Grieb is there one minute, and under the water the next. A fast swimmer!
26th February 2022
26th Feb 22
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
25th February 2022 12:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
florida
,
greencay
,
piebilledgrieb
