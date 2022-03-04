Sign up
Photo 2827
Becoming One with the Tree
White Ibis posing nicely.
4th March 2022
4th Mar 22
1
0
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
25th February 2022 12:37pm
Tags
tree
,
bird
,
florida
,
whiteibis
,
boyntonbeach
,
greencay
Cathy
Framed nicely on his perch!
March 4th, 2022
