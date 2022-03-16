Sign up
Photo 2836
Early light
I saw a shaft of sunlight coming through my neighbor's garden, shining through the bougainvillea. "Smoke" was rising off the basketball hoop.
16th March 2022
16th Mar 22
1
0
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
16th March 2022 8:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunlight
,
garden
,
bougainvillea
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
March 16th, 2022
