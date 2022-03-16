Previous
Early light by danette
Photo 2836

Early light

I saw a shaft of sunlight coming through my neighbor's garden, shining through the bougainvillea. "Smoke" was rising off the basketball hoop.
16th March 2022 16th Mar 22

Danette Thompson

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
March 16th, 2022  
