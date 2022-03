Soccer time

My youngest grandson (2) is learning to play soccer. I give the coach credit for his patience and instruction. He owns the company which instructs many age levels, but he personally takes the 2 year olds. They don't actually play games. They are learning the most fundamental parts about how to play games. Here, he is running behind the net. He loves the running part! The rest (following the instructions) will come with time. In the end, they are all rewarded with stickers and stamps.