Blessings

Laura Story

We pray for blessings, we pray for peace

Comfort for family, protection while we sleep

We pray for healing, for prosperity

We pray for Your mighty hand

To ease our suffering



And all the while, You hear each spoken need

Yet love us way too much to give us lesser things



'Cause what if Your blessings come through raindrops?

What if Your healing comes through tears?

What if a thousand sleepless nights are what it takes to know You're near?

And what if trials of this life are Your mercies in disguise?



We pray for wisdom, Your voice to hear

And we cry in anger when we cannot feel You near

We doubt Your goodness, we doubt Your love

As if every promise from Your word is not enough



And all the while, You hear each desperate plea

And long that we'd have faith to believe



'Cause what if Your blessings come through raindrops?

What if Your healing comes through tears?

And what if a thousand sleepless nights are what it takes to know You're near?

And what if trials of this life

Are Your mercies in disguise?



When friends betray us

And when darkness seems to win, we know

The pain reminds this heart

That this is not, this is not our home

It's not our home



'Cause what if Your blessings come through raindrops?

What if Your healing comes through tears?

And what if a thousand sleepless nights are what it takes to know You're near?

What if my greatest disappointments

Or the aching of this life

Is the revealing of a greater thirst

This world can't satisfy?



And what if trials of this life

The rain, the storms, the hardest nights

Are Your mercies in disguise?