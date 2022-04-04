Sign up
Photo 2851
Night descends
Sunset from the window in my son's new place. Any feedback is appreciated. The camera was about 10" from the window, so it may impact the clarity.
4th April 2022
4th Apr 22
0
0
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
3080
photos
136
followers
135
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
3rd April 2022 8:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
sunset
,
florida
,
tampa
