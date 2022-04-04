Previous
Next
Night descends by danette
Photo 2851

Night descends

Sunset from the window in my son's new place. Any feedback is appreciated. The camera was about 10" from the window, so it may impact the clarity.
4th April 2022 4th Apr 22

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
781% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise