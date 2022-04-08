Sign up
Photo 2855
Old Florida
Built in the late 1800's, this is a typical "Cracker" style Florida home. The term "cracker" refers to the many cowboys in the state who cracked their whips. This house now sits in a park.
8th April 2022
8th Apr 22
2
1
Danette Thompson
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
Tags
house
,
historical
,
cracker
,
florida
,
wauchula
Monica
Interesting!
April 8th, 2022
Shepherdman
Nice shot and interesting narrative
April 8th, 2022
