Old Florida

Built in the late 1800's, this is a typical "Cracker" style Florida home. The term "cracker" refers to the many cowboys in the state who cracked their whips. This house now sits in a park.
8th April 2022 8th Apr 22

Danette Thompson

@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
Monica
Interesting!
April 8th, 2022  
Shepherdman
Nice shot and interesting narrative
April 8th, 2022  
