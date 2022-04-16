Previous
Patience by danette
Photo 2863

Patience

There was a thick cloud bank on the horizon waiting for the nearly full Pink Moon.
16th April 2022 16th Apr 22

Danette Thompson

@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
Mags ace
Gorgeous moon shot!
April 16th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
Lovely colours
April 16th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
April 16th, 2022  
Lou Ann ace
So beautiful.
April 16th, 2022  
