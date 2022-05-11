Sign up
Photo 2882
Come Sit in the Shade
Another peaceful refuge from the noisy world. Listen to Paynes Creek under the shade of the old oak tree.
11th May 2022
11th May 22
3
1
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
2875
2876
2877
2878
2879
2880
2881
2882
Tags
tree
,
creek
,
oak
,
florida
,
paynes
,
ftmeade
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely view
May 11th, 2022
Mags
ace
I can almost feel the breeze watching the moss sway. Beautiful!
May 11th, 2022
Granny7(Denise)
ace
Looks like a lovely place to sit
May 11th, 2022
