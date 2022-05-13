Sign up
Photo 2884
Magnolia blossom
Hoping everyone has a great weekend. Thank you for stopping by!
13th May 2022
13th May 22
2
2
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
3113
photos
132
followers
132
following
2877
2878
2879
2880
2881
2882
2883
2884
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
1st May 2022 9:39am
Tags
flower
,
bee
,
magnolia
,
florida
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured, including a little photobomber.
May 13th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Excellent capture.
May 13th, 2022
