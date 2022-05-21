Sign up
Photo 2892
The Thinkers
One absorbed in the beauty on the horizon. The other is oblivious.
21st May 2022
21st May 22
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
Tags
sunset
,
clouds
,
people
,
florida
,
everglades
Joan Robillard
ace
Great compostition
May 22nd, 2022
