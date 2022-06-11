Previous
Abandoned by danette
Sitting on a beautiful lake, this historic hotel sits abandoned since 2007. It is nearly 100 years old. Several attempts have been made to restore the building. It is now owned by the City of Sebring, Florida.
Danette Thompson

