Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2903
Abandoned
Sitting on a beautiful lake, this historic hotel sits abandoned since 2007. It is nearly 100 years old. Several attempts have been made to restore the building. It is now owned by the City of Sebring, Florida.
11th June 2022
11th Jun 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
3132
photos
134
followers
134
following
795% complete
View this month »
2896
2897
2898
2899
2900
2901
2902
2903
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
11th June 2022 1:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
storm
,
hall
,
hotel
,
lake
,
florida
,
harder
,
sebring
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close