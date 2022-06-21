Sign up
Photo 2912
Abandoned domes
I had heard about these dome structures but had never seen them. So, when I drove past, I had to turn around! There are eight of them, built around WWII to make charcoal. File that under "interesting things we never knew"!
21st June 2022
21st Jun 22
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
19th June 2022 11:44am
Tags
charcoal
dome
florida
kiln
