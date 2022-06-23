Sign up
Photo 2914
Setting Sun
The skies over Tampa.
23rd June 2022
23rd Jun 22
3
2
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
3143
photos
135
followers
134
following
Tags
sunset
,
buildings
,
florida
,
tampa
Louise & Ken
With all the beautiful color in the sky, the view of the sun itself becomes a foregone conclusion!
June 27th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wonderful looking sky.
June 27th, 2022
Mags
ace
Gorgeous colors!
June 27th, 2022
