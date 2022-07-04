Previous
Happy Birthday! by danette
Photo 2922

Happy Birthday!

We certainly enjoyed our country's birthday celebration from the Seminole Tribe celebration, to a small town parade with the grandkids, swimming and lunch, followed by more fireworks put on by our town.
4th July 2022 4th Jul 22

Danette Thompson

@danette
perfect
July 5th, 2022  
Wonderful fireworks image!!
July 5th, 2022  
Terrific!
July 5th, 2022  
