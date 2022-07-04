Sign up
Photo 2922
Happy Birthday!
We certainly enjoyed our country's birthday celebration from the Seminole Tribe celebration, to a small town parade with the grandkids, swimming and lunch, followed by more fireworks put on by our town.
4th July 2022
4th Jul 22
Danette Thompson
@danette
fireworks
celebration
4thofjuly
*lynn
ace
perfect
July 5th, 2022
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
Wonderful fireworks image!!
July 5th, 2022
Taffy
ace
Terrific!
July 5th, 2022
