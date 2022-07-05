Previous
Small Town America by danette
Photo 2923

Small Town America

It's fun to spend time with family and watch other locals put their best decorating efforts forward.
5th July 2022 5th Jul 22

Danette Thompson

@danette
Lou Ann ace
How fun!
July 5th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Looks great.
July 5th, 2022  
