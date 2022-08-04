Sign up
Photo 2942
Space Shuttle Atlantis
Got to see the space shuttle up close! We once saw it land. The shuttle program flew over 2 million miles!
4th August 2022
4th Aug 22
0
0
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
3171
photos
132
followers
131
following
4
365
NIKON D7500
3rd August 2022 4:31pm
Public
space
nasa
atlantis
shuttle
