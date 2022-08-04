Previous
Space Shuttle Atlantis by danette
Photo 2942

Space Shuttle Atlantis

Got to see the space shuttle up close! We once saw it land. The shuttle program flew over 2 million miles!
4th August 2022 4th Aug 22

Danette Thompson

