Photo 2943
SpaceX launch
We were happy to see SpaceX launch from a distance of about 50+ miles.
5th August 2022
5th Aug 22
1
1
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
3172
photos
132
followers
131
following
2936
2937
2938
2939
2940
2941
2942
2943
Tags
rocket
,
florida
,
launch
,
spacex
Mags
ace
Super shots!
August 5th, 2022
