Photo 2944
Perspective
Photo taken from the Rocket Garden at NASA across the courtyard to the fuel tank and engines that launched the Space Shuttle into space each time. You can see the size by the painters that are painting the fuel tank.
6th August 2022
6th Aug 22
2
1
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things.
3173
photos
132
followers
131
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
3rd August 2022 2:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
space
,
nasa
,
rockets
,
florida
,
shuttle
,
engines
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wow, they are huge. Great shot.
August 6th, 2022
Dixie Goode
ace
This is fascinating. Thanks for sharing.
August 6th, 2022
