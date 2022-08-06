Previous
Perspective by danette
Photo taken from the Rocket Garden at NASA across the courtyard to the fuel tank and engines that launched the Space Shuttle into space each time. You can see the size by the painters that are painting the fuel tank.
Danette Thompson

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wow, they are huge. Great shot.
August 6th, 2022  
Dixie Goode ace
This is fascinating. Thanks for sharing.
August 6th, 2022  
