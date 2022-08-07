Previous
Control Room by danette
Control Room

This is the original equipment from the control room during the Apollo years. I am not sure if they are in this photo, but some of the phones were dial phones.
Danette Thompson

@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
Mags ace
I miss those days of watching all the excitement. Wonderful shot! I see some toggle bolt switches and round dials. State of the art tech at the time. =)
August 7th, 2022  
Krista Marson ace
that's pretty cool!!
August 7th, 2022  
Lynne
I think I can see a few dial phones. Nicely captured.
August 7th, 2022  
Call me Joe ace
👌👌👌
August 7th, 2022  
