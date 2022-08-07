Sign up
Photo 2945
Control Room
This is the original equipment from the control room during the Apollo years. I am not sure if they are in this photo, but some of the phones were dial phones.
7th August 2022
7th Aug 22
4
1
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
3174
photos
132
followers
131
following
806% complete
2938
2939
2940
2941
2942
2943
2944
2945
Tags
space
,
room
,
apollo
,
equipment
,
nasa
,
florida
,
control
ace
I miss those days of watching all the excitement. Wonderful shot! I see some toggle bolt switches and round dials. State of the art tech at the time. =)
August 7th, 2022
Krista Marson
ace
that's pretty cool!!
August 7th, 2022
Lynne
I think I can see a few dial phones. Nicely captured.
August 7th, 2022
Call me Joe
👌👌👌
ace
👌👌👌
August 7th, 2022
