Photo 2950
Wave movement
Thought I would try something different for me.
12th August 2022
12th Aug 22
1
3
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
2943
2944
2945
2946
2947
2948
2949
2950
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
10th August 2022 7:22pm
Tags
water
,
ocean
,
wave
,
atlantic
,
theme-movement
,
florida
,
deerfield
,
abstractaug2022
Diana
ace
Such a magical capture of this beautiful water and movement.
August 12th, 2022
