Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2951
Gentle wave
I love to catch a wave as it begins to roll.
13th August 2022
13th Aug 22
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
3180
photos
132
followers
130
following
808% complete
View this month »
2944
2945
2946
2947
2948
2949
2950
2951
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
10th August 2022 6:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
ocean
,
wave
,
atlantic
,
theme-movement
,
deerfield
Diana
ace
So do I, you captured it so beautifully!
August 13th, 2022
Shepherdman
Nice capture of the details of the rolling waves, to compare with yesterdays capture of the motion!
August 13th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close