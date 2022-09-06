Previous
Next
Lower Antelope Canyon by danette
Photo 2962

Lower Antelope Canyon

It is like nothing I have ever seen. Photos can't even capture it. These canyons are more like narrow caves. It took us about an hour to walk the mile through it, with many elevation changes throughout. There is beauty everywhere you look.
6th September 2022 6th Sep 22

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
811% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

*lynn ace
Good for you getting this iconic shot! So beautiful!
September 7th, 2022  
Louise & Ken
Nothing short of breath taking! What an amazing trip and treat for you two and your camera!!!
September 7th, 2022  
Mags ace
Such beautiful tones and texture!
September 7th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great pov and beautiful lighting.
September 7th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise