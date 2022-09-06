Sign up
Photo 2962
Lower Antelope Canyon
It is like nothing I have ever seen. Photos can't even capture it. These canyons are more like narrow caves. It took us about an hour to walk the mile through it, with many elevation changes throughout. There is beauty everywhere you look.
6th September 2022
6th Sep 22
4
3
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
23rd August 2022 11:16am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
arizona
,
lower
,
antelope
,
canyon
,
navajo
*lynn
ace
Good for you getting this iconic shot! So beautiful!
September 7th, 2022
Louise & Ken
Nothing short of breath taking! What an amazing trip and treat for you two and your camera!!!
September 7th, 2022
Mags
ace
Such beautiful tones and texture!
September 7th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great pov and beautiful lighting.
September 7th, 2022
