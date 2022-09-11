Previous
Next
Mayhem in the pool by danette
Photo 2967

Mayhem in the pool

My niece and her family came to visit today (from AZ). Her three kids had never met my grandkids. What a fun afternoon spent in the pool! Thankful they made the effort. It is certainly not an easy task to travel cross country with three young ones.
11th September 2022 11th Sep 22

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
812% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Call me Joe ace
❤️🥰❤️
September 11th, 2022  
Islandgirl ace
Looks like they are enjoying your pool!
September 12th, 2022  
Mags ace
Looking like a great day!
September 12th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise