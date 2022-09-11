Sign up
Photo 2967
Mayhem in the pool
My niece and her family came to visit today (from AZ). Her three kids had never met my grandkids. What a fun afternoon spent in the pool! Thankful they made the effort. It is certainly not an easy task to travel cross country with three young ones.
11th September 2022
11th Sep 22
Danette Thompson
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
Photo Details
Tags
family
kids
pool
florida
Call me Joe
❤️🥰❤️
September 11th, 2022
Islandgirl
Looks like they are enjoying your pool!
September 12th, 2022
Mags
Looking like a great day!
September 12th, 2022
