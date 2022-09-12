Previous
Gnarled Tree Roots by danette
Photo 2968

Gnarled Tree Roots

I find the trees and roots around the rim of the Grand Canyon to be very interesting.
12th September 2022 12th Sep 22

Danette Thompson

@danette
Krista Marson ace
classic Arizona shot
September 12th, 2022  
Dixie Goode ace
Gorgeous.
September 12th, 2022  
Mags ace
Wow! Beautiful comp and view!
September 12th, 2022  
Diana ace
Such an amazing composition and capture!
September 12th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Great capture...That background is fantastic...great composition.
September 12th, 2022  
Cathy
Amazing photo… the contrast of the green foliage to the barren rocks of the canyon make an awesome photo!
September 12th, 2022  
