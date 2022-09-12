Sign up
Photo 2968
Gnarled Tree Roots
I find the trees and roots around the rim of the Grand Canyon to be very interesting.
12th September 2022
12th Sep 22
6
5
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
24th August 2022 9:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
roots
,
grand
,
arizona
,
canyon
Krista Marson
ace
classic Arizona shot
September 12th, 2022
Dixie Goode
ace
Gorgeous.
September 12th, 2022
Mags
ace
Wow! Beautiful comp and view!
September 12th, 2022
Diana
ace
Such an amazing composition and capture!
September 12th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Great capture...That background is fantastic...great composition.
September 12th, 2022
Cathy
Amazing photo… the contrast of the green foliage to the barren rocks of the canyon make an awesome photo!
September 12th, 2022
