Patience by danette
Photo 2999

Patience

While yesterday's sunrise wasn't splashy, patience paid off with a beautifully painted sky.
17th October 2022 17th Oct 22

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
Photo Details

Mags ace
Glorious!!!
October 17th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
I agree with Mags.
October 17th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Beautiful!
October 17th, 2022  
