Photo 3000
Birthday gift
My son gave me this orchid for my birthday a few years ago. Since I put it outside, it has been much happier.
18th October 2022
18th Oct 22
0
0
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
3229
photos
136
followers
132
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
18th October 2022 7:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
orchid
,
florida
