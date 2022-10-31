Previous
Next
Backyard roses by danette
Photo 3006

Backyard roses

The sun was low and I saw a bud, so thought I'd take a shot.
31st October 2022 31st Oct 22

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
823% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Great closeup and well done in the white
October 31st, 2022  
Harry J Benson ace
Beautiful rose, good macro and positioning
October 31st, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful shot. I love the bokeh, too.
October 31st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise