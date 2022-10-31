Sign up
Photo 3006
Backyard roses
The sun was low and I saw a bud, so thought I'd take a shot.
31st October 2022
31st Oct 22
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things.
Photo Details
Album
365
Taken
30th October 2022 5:00pm
Tags
rose
,
garden
John Falconer
ace
Great closeup and well done in the white
October 31st, 2022
Harry J Benson
ace
Beautiful rose, good macro and positioning
October 31st, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful shot. I love the bokeh, too.
October 31st, 2022
