Photo 3008
Spooky!
Not the best shot, so I thought I would have fun with it.
2nd November 2022
2nd Nov 22
3
0
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
3237
photos
135
followers
131
following
824% complete
3001
3002
3003
3004
3005
3006
3007
3008
Views
11
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
31st October 2022 7:19pm
Tags
halloween
,
graveyard
,
grandsons
Cathy
Very cute! Well edited!
November 2nd, 2022
Diana
ace
Love the title and colours, those little fellas sure look up to mischief!.
November 2nd, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Ooh, I like it. Very creative.
November 2nd, 2022
