Anything for that picture by danette
Anything for that picture

I was literally one mile from the edge of the Hurricane Warning area. Red flags were out, meaning high hazard and strong currents. The waves were higher/stronger than they appear here. I was surprised to see these kids in the ocean.
8th November 2022

Danette Thompson

