Photo 3013
Surfer's Delight
The post-Hurricane Nicole waves were perfect for the surfers. We are thankful that is skirted by us, but it sure caused coastline damage farther north.
10th November 2022
10th Nov 22
2
1
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
3242
photos
135
followers
131
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
10th November 2022 10:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ocean
,
waves
,
nicole
,
atlantic
,
hurricane
,
surfer
,
deerfield
Mags
ace
Super capture! Hoping it skirts by us without much damage too.
November 10th, 2022
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
Great action shot!
November 10th, 2022
