Previous
Next
Surfer's Delight by danette
Photo 3013

Surfer's Delight

The post-Hurricane Nicole waves were perfect for the surfers. We are thankful that is skirted by us, but it sure caused coastline damage farther north.
10th November 2022 10th Nov 22

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
825% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Super capture! Hoping it skirts by us without much damage too.
November 10th, 2022  
Ellen Bogenschutz ace
Great action shot!
November 10th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise