Photo 3019
Long Distance Traveler
I thought this was a different type of boat from what we normally see in Florida. Turns out, it is registered in Sitka, Alaska!
23rd November 2022
23rd Nov 22
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
23rd November 2022 12:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
boat
,
florida
Mags
ace
Wow! It really did make a long trip.
November 23rd, 2022
