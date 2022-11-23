Previous
Long Distance Traveler by danette
Photo 3019

Long Distance Traveler

I thought this was a different type of boat from what we normally see in Florida. Turns out, it is registered in Sitka, Alaska!
23rd November 2022

Danette Thompson

@danette
Photo Details

Mags ace
Wow! It really did make a long trip.
November 23rd, 2022  
