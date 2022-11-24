Previous
Laughter by danette
Photo 3021

Laughter

I hope your Thanksgiving was filled with laughter and joy.
24th November 2022 24th Nov 22

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
Allison Williams
Lovely picture, capturing such joy.
November 25th, 2022  
Dawn
Lovely seeing them enjoying time together
November 25th, 2022  
Mags
So cute! Having a good time.
November 25th, 2022  
GaryW
Love the giggles!
November 25th, 2022  
