Photo 3037
Keep 'Em Moving
These cows have walked for a week at this point and perhaps getting a little worked up. The professional cowboys knew how to keep them moving along.
12th December 2022
12th Dec 22
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
10th December 2022 12:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cattle
,
cows
,
florida
,
cowboys
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Excellent shot.
December 12th, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
yippie I aye
December 12th, 2022
