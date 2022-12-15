Previous
Barbed wire by danette
Barbed wire

What would a ranch be without barbed wire on the fence?
15th December 2022 15th Dec 22

Danette Thompson

@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Well spotted and a great capture.
December 15th, 2022  
