Photo 3041
Taking it all in
The many sights and sounds of a Christmas parade can be a lot for the little ones. They always have a great time, though.
16th December 2022
16th Dec 22
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
Views
14
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
14th December 2022 8:19pm
christmas
holiday
parade
festive
Christine Sztukowski
Amazing photo story
December 16th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is such a cute shot that tells a story.
December 16th, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
Love how you’ve captured their concentration
December 16th, 2022
