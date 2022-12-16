Previous
Taking it all in by danette
Photo 3041

Taking it all in

The many sights and sounds of a Christmas parade can be a lot for the little ones. They always have a great time, though.
16th December 2022

Danette Thompson

@danette
Christine Sztukowski
Amazing photo story
December 16th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is such a cute shot that tells a story.
December 16th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
Love how you’ve captured their concentration
December 16th, 2022  
