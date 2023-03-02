Previous
Next
Happy roses by danette
Photo 3097

Happy roses

Lovely light in the garden this morning while listening to the Cardinal in another yard.
2nd March 2023 2nd Mar 23

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
848% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
March 2nd, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So pretty and I like the lighting and the bokeh.
March 2nd, 2023  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and bokeh. Are those Icebergs?
March 2nd, 2023  
Danette Thompson ace
@ludwigsdiana they are John F. Kennedy roses.
March 2nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise