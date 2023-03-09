Sign up
Photo 3099
Giving me the side eye
Mr. Cardinal has found a mate! He was singing for her to come when I interfered.
9th March 2023
9th Mar 23
1
1
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things.
Tags
bird
,
cardinal
gloria jones
ace
Super capture
March 9th, 2023
