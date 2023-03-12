Previous
Next
Proud Dad by danette
Photo 3101

Proud Dad

She was the only child riding with this group of cowboys!
12th March 2023 12th Mar 23

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
849% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Love that Dad's smile...Great Americana capture, clarity
March 12th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise