Photo 3103
Osprey
Fortunate to have gotten "close enough" to this osprey.
14th March 2023
14th Mar 23
2
3
Danette Thompson
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
3332
photos
129
followers
126
following
3096
3097
3098
3099
3100
3101
3102
3103
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
10th March 2023 2:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
florida
,
osprey
,
everglades
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful capture!
March 14th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful
March 14th, 2023
