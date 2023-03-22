Previous
Next
Family Historian by danette
Photo 3110

Family Historian

I’ve been sorting a large box of photos when I came across some photos I took in high school. This is a phone capture of a negative’s contact sheet. I developed the film and made the contact sheet. This is my brother playing teacher for the day.
22nd March 2023 22nd Mar 23

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
852% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise