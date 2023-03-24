Previous
Here's a stick by danette
Here's a stick

The babies are squawking but all the mom had to offer was a stick for the nest!
24th March 2023

Danette Thompson

@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things.
Dixie Goode ace
They are Sp much fun to watch. I love your bird pictures.
March 24th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A fabulous image fav
March 24th, 2023  
Diana ace
Magnificent closeup and details.
March 24th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Maybe its a billing stick you know like a teething ring.LOL
March 24th, 2023  
