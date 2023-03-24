Sign up
Photo 3112
Here's a stick
The babies are squawking but all the mom had to offer was a stick for the nest!
24th March 2023
24th Mar 23
4
3
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
3341
photos
129
followers
126
following
852% complete
3105
3106
3107
3108
3109
3110
3111
3112
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
23rd March 2023 2:27pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
baby
,
birds
,
wood
,
florida
,
stork
,
wakodahatchee
,
ndao13
Dixie Goode
ace
They are Sp much fun to watch. I love your bird pictures.
March 24th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A fabulous image fav
March 24th, 2023
Diana
ace
Magnificent closeup and details.
March 24th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Maybe its a billing stick you know like a teething ring.LOL
March 24th, 2023
