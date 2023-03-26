Previous
Enjoying the sunset

The Cardinal was singing at sunset last night. He just flies away when he sees me.
26th March 2023 26th Mar 23

Danette Thompson

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Excellent capture and with lovely lighting.
March 26th, 2023  
