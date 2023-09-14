Sign up
Previous
Photo 3215
Female Cardinal
My brother and his wife have many birds flitting about their yard.
14th September 2023
14th Sep 23
2
2
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
8th September 2023 2:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
cardinal
,
florida
,
ndao18
Corinne C
ace
Great clarity and pose for Mrs Cardinal!
September 14th, 2023
Mags
ace
Beautiful!
September 14th, 2023
