Female Cardinal by danette
Photo 3215

Female Cardinal

My brother and his wife have many birds flitting about their yard.
14th September 2023 14th Sep 23

Danette Thompson

MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
Corinne C ace
Great clarity and pose for Mrs Cardinal!
September 14th, 2023  
Mags ace
Beautiful!
September 14th, 2023  
